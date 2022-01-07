Letter: Mychajliw has no business questioning someone else

The former (thankfully) Erie County Comptroller, Stefan Mychajliw, is getting in one last shot at the Poloncarz administration by questioning the overtime pay given to the County Health Commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein. This from a man who could probably do some cleaning up of his own questionable behavior.

I am referring to what transpired after his first election to the comptroller’s office. Recall that he requested $10,000 of taxpayer money to attend a week long seminar at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. When his request was denied, he sought donations (ethically questionable) from his supporters to pay for his entire seminar expenses. The question that maybe has never been asked and certainly never has been answered is whether or not he used his personnel time to attend this seminar using other people’s money and collected his comptroller salary for the week he was clearly not doing county business. This is based on the fact that the county felt this seminar was not worthy to be funded by taxpayers and therefore not county business.