Letter: Mychajliw has already proven he is not leadership material

Hamburg residents have a stark choice in the race for supervisor.

Stefan Mychajliw calls himself the “Taxpayer Watchdog,” apparently as a reference to his habit of watching taxpayer money go to waste. He works five days per month (WKBW, Jan. 20), and misses important deadlines (Buffalo News, May 21). He is running for supervisor after a failed congressional candidacy and incompetence at the county level. This pattern of behavior does not exactly indicate a passion for local-level leadership.

Randy Hoak has the opposite trajectory. He is a lifelong Hamburg resident, has coached various local youth sports teams, began his career in Hamburg Senior Services, and also served as the Commissioner of Erie County Senior Services.

Mychajliw has offered further proof of his laziness by constantly repeating his favorite lie; that Hoak wants to defund the police. You would think with 25 days free every month he would have time to learn about the actual concerns of his community. Instead, he relies on wedge issues to stir anger and division. This comptroller has no clothes.