Letter: My View on Y2K misses several important points

The Dec. 27 “My View” column, about Y2K, is mystifying and perhaps dangerous. It recounts how, as the year 2000 approached, scientists warned of possible widespread calamities caused by computer failures. Programmers back then proactively enhanced computer code, averting the crisis. That, the column bewilderingly claims, “should provide a cautionary tale for our increasing faith in science and so-called ‘experts.’”

One could, presumably, criticize likewise the 1987 Montreal Protocol, in which nations agreed to phase out ozone-depleting substances. After all, the ozone layer survived. Moreover, practically any disaster prevented by successful collaboration between business, government and scientists could be interpreted as evidence that scientists’ warnings were overblown.

The My View author’s point is that we must “ask questions” of science. Asking questions is indeed prudent; however, his examples don’t show we are not questioning enough. Scientific studies adhere to rigorous protocols, but results are unavoidably tentative, so we cannot purge all uncertainty from the implications of acting on them. At best, science can ever only identify the likely result of each decision being considered.