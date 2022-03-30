Letter: My View is a reminder to review history lessons

One of the wonderful laws enacted by our states are those that require “compulsory education,” first enacted in 1852 in Massachusetts and finally, in Mississippi in 1918. These laws go a long way in assuring that our great Republic has an educated and informed electorate. The problem is that compulsory education ends when young people reach the age of 16 or 18. For the average citizen, this is often the last systematic exposure to the seminal documents of American history.
This gap between secondary education and everyday life can sometimes lead to citizens forgetting the most fundament principles upon which our nation was founded. In the March 23 “My View,” the author has forgotten that the phrase, “All Men are created equal,” comes from the second paragraph of our Declaration of Independence. The full sentence reads: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
This important sentence embodies the very essence of the great American experiment, declaring that we will not be a nation of privileged classes – as England was – but rather a nation in which all people are to be treated equally under the law and that our new government would protect its citizens’ lives and their pursuit of happiness (wealth, education, opportunities.) Unfortunately, not all citizens have had access to equal rights under the law for most of our history, but the ideal was present in our earliest foundational document.
This “My View” serves as an important reminder for us to review our often long-forgotten history lessons and reflect on our nation’s unique experiment in affording equal treatment for all its citizens.
Alphonse Kolodziejczak
Williamsville