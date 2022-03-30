Letter: My View is a reminder to review history lessons

This important sentence embodies the very essence of the great American experiment, declaring that we will not be a nation of privileged classes – as England was – but rather a nation in which all people are to be treated equally under the law and that our new government would protect its citizens’ lives and their pursuit of happiness (wealth, education, opportunities.) Unfortunately, not all citizens have had access to equal rights under the law for most of our history, but the ideal was present in our earliest foundational document.