There was so much excitement this past week with the Buffalo Bills making their playoff debut this year. It was especially nice (and fun!) to see so much support on social media from our local cultural institutions including the Aquarium at Niagara, the Buffalo Zoo, Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the many public libraries in Western New York, Buffalo History Museum and even the BPO performed an orchestral version of the Shout song! As I was scrolling through these amusing and clever congratulatory and best wishes for the football team, I wondered to myself, have the Buffalo Bills – or any sports team here in WNY ever sent such heartfelt messages of support to these cultural institutions? Recognized them for their achievements? Does the Bills organization even follow them on social media? Maybe they have and I am not aware, but it seems it would be a great thing for the sports community to stand behind the cultural community with the same enthusiasm and passion the latter expresses for the former. I am aware that the Bills organization, individual players, and the fan base support many important community-based organizations and that is truly appreciated. But our cultural organizations could use some love too – especially when the pandemic has forced them (unlike many of the sporting venues) to close temporarily and curtail operation to their great financial detriment. We are all in this together, and it is so important to morale, as the Bills know, to have your entire community behind.
Letter: Mutual appreciation from sports to culturals would be appreciated
