Letter: Mutations of coronavirus make vaccination imperative

While the Covid-19 vaccination debate continues to rage, most arguments seem to revolve around individual choice in which personal “freedom” confronts safety. There is talk about the need to attain “herd immunity” or the “social” damage being done to our kids by masks, etc., etc.

But scientists raise another issue which does not seem to get much consideration. They point out that viruses like Covid-19 constantly mutate. It is why we get a flu shot every fall, because last year's shot becomes obsolete. The same is true of Covid-19, and while most of its changes so far have been inconsequential with the current vaccines continuing to be successful, the rise of the Delta variant reminds us of the potential for disaster.

We know that the body of each person who becomes infected is a breeding ground for millions of viruses, any of which can mutate. Therefore, the more prevalent this disease, the greater the chance that a deadly variant will occur against which we have no immediate defense.

The issue, then, is not just about keeping oneself and the people around you safe, it is the critical need to minimize virus replication so that the probability of a mutation that could be uncontrollable has the least possible chance of occurring.