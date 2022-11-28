Letter: Musk’s Twitter ambitions may be a bit out of this world

The Elon Musk Twitter saga concerns me, not so much the social media platform’s new libertarian regulations regarding posts, but the world’s richest man’s seemingly compulsive folly in purchasing the company. Unquestionably, Musk has an exceptional history of successful start-ups (PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity) each seemingly defying the odds by attaining success on various new frontiers.

A decade-old, turn-key business entity, Twitter was ailing before an ex-president boosted its profile. Today, speed and innovation is paramount. Musk took nearly a quarter of his $200 billion worth to purchase the established company to tear down and rebuild this existing corporate entity. Some tech and business analysts present a negative outlook for Twitter.

I perceive a trend of hubris-derived overconfidence by seemingly unstoppable modern-day juggernaut figures. Is their 21st century Waterloo forthcoming? As the January 6th Capitol riot and/or classified records crime at Mar-a-Lago is for the aforementioned Twitter aficionado, the invasion of Ukraine seems to be a turning-point reckoning for a former KGB colonel/present Russian dictator.

Musk? Forty-four billion dollars is not the entire farm gambled. Besides, the American taxpayer will likely assume that debt in the form of lost tax revenue if his Twitter loss is used against profits from other companies.

Moderation has been a disciplinary characteristic in many successful people. I wish Musk well, and glad he is thinking of our future and outside the box (or the ball that is this planet), but instead of launching into space, he needs to take more trips down to Earth.

Philip Rico

Williamsville