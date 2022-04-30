Letter: Musk’s deal to buy Twitter marks turnabout

With the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, the tides may be turning towards freedom of speech on social media. The progressive left is up in arms over this purchase, fearing this is an assault on democracy.

However, they are the group directly responsible for banning a sitting president and conservative individuals that would not accept their narratives.

Yet the Ayatollah and al Qaeda were able to use this media site to spew their hateful rhetoric.

They are also the site responsible for suppressing information on the Hunter Biden laptop story. This has had a chilling effect on one of our basic freedoms.

Hopefully Elon Musk, a free speech advocate, will be able to bring it back.

Maryann Wyman

Tonawanda