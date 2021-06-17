Letter: Musk doesn't need subsidized travel routes

The reason that the plan proposed by the New York State Department of Transportation as an alternative to the Skyway was rejected is obvious; it goes the wrong way.

We need to examine why this happened. The plan connected to the Niagara Thruway farther east than any of the over two dozen suggestions provided by citizens as a result of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s contest.

A late addition to the goals of the project was a need to “help with commercial traffic in the RiverBend area.” That goal was directly at odds with the goal of finding the best feasible alternative.

Since the Tesla plant already has good access to the I-190 via South Park Avenue and Smith Street, it appears that the DOT was willing to spend half a billion taxpayer dollars to save Elon Musk’s trucks a few minutes getting to Route 5.

Commuters using the Skyway would spend at least an extra 10 minutes twice a day as a result. Musk, one of the world’s richest men, can easily afford the cost of building 2,000 feet of a private two-lane road from the Tesla plant to Rittling Boulevard, which connects to Tifft Street and Route 5. It seems that corporate welfare is alive and well in New York State.

Jim Rudnicki

Hamburg