Letter: Multiple choice questions answer the Capitol fiasco
Remember those test questions: pick the item that does not belong. Ex.: Jan. 6, Republican Party, Legitimate political discourse. Several people died that day, more died in deaths related to that day, people trashed our Capitol building. What part of legitimate political discourse are those results? There have been many dedicated, intelligent Republican congressional office holders through the years. Are there any now? Oh, that’s right; they are fighting for their own political careers because they do not espouse Donald Trump’s agenda and insult our intelligence so are under attack by their own party. Future of our democracy, believable political party statements, Republican Party. Which item does not belong?

Carolyn Kirsch

North Tonawanda

