Letter: Multicultural, secular democracy and religious freedom win peace

The “Two State” solution to the Palestinian/Israeli conflict is dead. Good riddance. Creating competing theocracies would foster neither peace nor justice.

Israel today is an apartheid society, not a true democracy. Water access, employment rights, building permits, property rights, policing and education policies, marriage rights and legal status characterize pernicious injustices suffered by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs.

Civil rights must never depend upon religious affiliation. Americans, especially, ought know this. The world changed in 1945. Military conquest no longer justifies ethnic cleansing. The Nakba created 750,000 Palestinian refugees who never have been allowed to return to their homeland, in gross violation of their basic human rights. Arabs within Israel endure institutional, governmental repression and perpetual second-class citizenship. Religiously biased land confiscation and racist disenfranchisement only exacerbate injustice and hostility.

Americans reviled Yasser Arafat for rejecting peace proposals containing “90% of what Palestinians wanted.” Unfortunately, that’s patent nonsense; 90% of what Palestinians have always wanted is the right to return to their homeland.