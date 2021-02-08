Letter: ‘Muir Woods’ disguises the project’s true purpose

I read another article about the Muir Woods project in Amherst. It is a familiar story, whether in Amherst, or the Elmwood Village, in Williamsville, or in untold locations. The people there object. The developers eventually win over the elected officials and the developing ensues. Progress.

In one respect, though, Muir Woods is different. A clever wordsmith working for the developer most likely picked the name. As many know, and which Wikipedia confirms, John Muir, known as the “father of the National Parks, was a naturalist, author, environmental philosopher, botanist, zoologist, and an early advocate for the preservation of wilderness in the United States.” There are few things that Muir would be more opposed to than what “developers” do. And yet, his name graces that 326-acre business. He would be horrified. And anyone who knows of Muir and what he stood for should be insulted by the name that was picked.