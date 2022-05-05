Letter: Moving from fossil fuels to renewables is necessary

I didn’t fully follow the April 30 letter’s references to elitism (“Climate Action Council should pay close attention”), but I could see that it was mighty hostile to our mutual need to segue from fossil fuels to renewable power.

The era of fossil fuels must end. Only fossil fuel interests would have you think otherwise, as they would have you think that there are alternative clean fossil fuel sources. That’s their narrative, and it suits their business plans.

We err when we focus only on the costs of switching to renewables, and not on the burgeoning costs we are already experiencing of continuing to burn fossil fuels. If you don’t want to include soaring insurance costs because of increasing floods and storms, think of public health. Fossil fuel use equals death from respiratory and heart disease. It means failing our children through low birthweight and neurological deficits. Already, it means summer heat death.

And what of the thousands of New Yorkers, hardly elitists, who are simply saving energy costs by installing solar panels and air and ground source heat pumps?

We need annual goals for new large-scale renewable projects, a moratorium on new fossil fuel plants, and plans to retire existing ones. The state must reverse its system of energy incentives to favor renewables over fossil fuels, to create green jobs and strong, healthy communities and to support retrofitting of homes for clean air inside and out.

Lynn Saxton

Warsaw