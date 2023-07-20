Here are a few of his famous lies, besides the 2020 election being stolen. He proudly proclaimed that North Korea would no longer pursue a nuclear path. I notice that North Korea has tested dozens of ballistic missiles, some capable of reaching the mainland United States. Trump said if he became president again, he could stop the Russia-Ukraine war ... in one day. He also claimed that the formation of hurricanes in the Atlantic could be halted by detonating a nuclear weapon in the hurricane's eye. Again, Trump's lips moved. He also uttered that he would pardon the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists as president. My third cousin, Michael Fanone (his great grandfather and my great grandfather were brothers), is disabled due to the actions of these goons. He suffered a heart attack after the incident on Jan. 6, broken ribs, bruises, concussion and has been unable to return to work as a DC police officer. How does anyone feel about Trump's plan to pardon these men? Again Trump's lips moved when he said that.