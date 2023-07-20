The recent article claiming the ex-president Donald Trump relies on lies, misinformation and distortions during his stint in the White House reminds me of the joke, "how do you know when (enter an occupation here) is lying? The answer is ... when his lips move.
It's been reported in some news reports that Trump lied once every 20-plus minutes, 24/7 during his tenure as president. And, he has not changed his tune one bit.
Here are a few of his famous lies, besides the 2020 election being stolen. He proudly proclaimed that North Korea would no longer pursue a nuclear path. I notice that North Korea has tested dozens of ballistic missiles, some capable of reaching the mainland United States. Trump said if he became president again, he could stop the Russia-Ukraine war ... in one day. He also claimed that the formation of hurricanes in the Atlantic could be halted by detonating a nuclear weapon in the hurricane's eye. Again, Trump's lips moved. He also uttered that he would pardon the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists as president. My third cousin, Michael Fanone (his great grandfather and my great grandfather were brothers), is disabled due to the actions of these goons. He suffered a heart attack after the incident on Jan. 6, broken ribs, bruises, concussion and has been unable to return to work as a DC police officer. How does anyone feel about Trump's plan to pardon these men? Again Trump's lips moved when he said that.
Phil Fanone
West Seneca