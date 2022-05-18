Letter: More than ever, Black lives matter

In light of the most recent horrific events in our community, I want to reiterate this: Black lives matter.

Our community just suffered a mass shooting. The shooter's singular purpose was to kill Black people. My white children are profoundly disturbed by this. Imagine being a Black mother and having to explain to your precious children that people hate them for no other reason than their skin color. Imagine having to explain that not matter how good they are, no matter how much they accomplish, no matter how respectful they are, no matter how hard they work, they are hated because of their skin color.

Yesterday one of my son's friends said: Sometimes I wish I wasn't me; I wish I was normal. Meaning she wished she was not black. This is so incredibly heart breaking, it is difficult to type.

So of course all lives matter, but we need to say Black lives matter now more than ever because our society has been built on and continues to perpetuate systemic racism. Objective facts demonstrate that Black lives have not been valued in our country the way white lives have been.

Life is difficult. We all carry burdens that others do not see. We all suffer. We all have to pay our bills, cope with illness, anxiety, depression. We are all trying to get by. Now add this to living with racism on the daily. I am not sure how we will every get beyond this. If mass shootings and objective facts don't change people's minds, what ever will. But just for a moment think of a world where we are just people.

Courtney Scime

Amherst