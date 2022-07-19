Letter: More stupid gun laws will not help deter crime

Well it looks like our folks in Albany have gone off the deep end again by having an apparent hissy fit over the fact that the Supreme Court has told them that they have to abide by the Constitution and, in an apparent “I’ll show you” attitude, have decided to protect us by piling on a dozen new restrictions on a group of people least likely to commit a crime with a gun: Pistol permit holders.

Now these people already have a permit, which means they already have guns and have had them for 10 or 20 or 30 years or more and have never committed a crime. (if they did, they would not have a permit). Now to get this permit, they didn’t just have a three-day background check. They had to open up their lives to a six-month process of being vetted by the local police, the sheriff, the state police, the FBI and maybe the CIA. They had to provide character witnesses and go through required training classes and register their weapons with the pistol permit department and renew that permit every five years.

Many of these people already have an unrestricted permit for various reasons, like being a business owner which, in my opinion, wouldn’t be affected by these new rules. Many are just gun collectors. Most are probably just interested in target shooting. They don’t commit crimes. Every time you read about a gun incident it’s the same thing. The gun recovered had been reported stolen; had a defaced serial number; it was a ghost gun. The suspect was on parole for a previous gun incident. They never have a permit.

You would think we would have learned a lesson from the useless New York SAFE Act. It did nothing to reduce gun violence. This looks like our lawmakers are taking advantage of a situation to put a feather in their cap right before election but they still have it backwards. Pile on a bunch of restrictions on people who don’t commit crimes and eliminate bail for the people who do.

George Knab

Cheektowaga