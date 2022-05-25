Letter: More stores should serve Buffalo’s East Side residents

As an old white woman (at 60 years my husband advises I can’t call myself middle-aged as I’m not living until 120), I’m embarrassed for my race on so many levels recently. But today I’d like to address one issue by asking lots of questions. Why is Buffalo’s East Side a food desert? Why are there no Aldi or Wegmans there? Why Danny, why?

If those stores are profiting from our community why are they not in all of our communities? I would think they could and should serve our entire footprint if they care? I’m certain they say they care about more than just feeding us when the Bills are playing, the Buffalo Bills. And why haven’t our most powerful business leaders or property buyers made this a priority if they care about our city, as I’m sure they say they do? What I do know is my family won’t be shopping anywhere but Tops until those other stores start serving our entire community (Buffalo East Side), and I encourage others to do likewise. Money talks …