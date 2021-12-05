Letter: More reasons to worry about our Outer Harbor

I am concerned about the future of our Outer Harbor. The decisions recently made by the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) regarding the development of our Outer Harbor are made without public input. Several years ago, there were public meetings held which I and other Western New York residents attended. We reviewed ideas for the future of our Outer Harbor. There were many very good ideas vetted and the public was able to rank them. In the end, it was evident the public wanted a world class park with opportunities for recreation. An amphitheater was not ranked high on the list. It seems this public input has been forgotten and the ECHDC is moving ahead with their own agenda.

The proposed 8,000-seat amphitheater is a $13 million project which competes with other venues in Western New York. It will be paid for by taxpayers. The location at our Outer Harbor has limited road access. Imagine the traffic jams. How will an 8,000 people crowd with one way out be managed?

Also, ECHDC has refused to perform an environmental impact study (EIS). This site is a former wetland that was filled in. The fill was obtained from unknown locations which makes one wonder if there are contaminates from our industrialized past. An EIS would determine this.