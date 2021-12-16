Letter: More reasons to support medical aid-in-dying bill

In response to “Another Voice: Medical aid-in-dying bill needs a legislative push,” an excellent and moving Another Voice by the grandson of a deceased, compassionate physician , there is more to be said about why the Medical Aid in Dying Act should be passed.

First, the laws in states that authorize medical aid in dying (10 and D.C.), have worked as intended. Second, none of the problems expected by opponents have emerged. Third, there is no good reason to discriminate against patients who want to end their lives by medical aid in dying as opposed to patients who may now end their lives by never starting or by stopping life-sustaining treatment, by voluntarily stopping eating and drinking or by palliative sedation. Additionally, medical aid in dying is a better option for the very small number of patients who die by that means (about 3 of 1,000) deaths.