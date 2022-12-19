Letter: More people must try practicing tolerance

Lorie Smith is a web designer who runs a company called 303 Creative in Colorado. Smith wants to expand her business by offering to create customized home pages for couples who intend to get married. Under the Colorado Human Right Law, any place of public accommodation, which would include 303 Creative, must offer their services to anyone regardless of sexual orientation. Smith apparently believes that creating home pages for same sex couples who planned to marry would offend her Creator. She therefore sued in federal court in Denver seeking a declaration stating that she did not have to do so. After losing in that court, she appealed to the Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, where she also lost. She then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments on the case last week.

The high court has heard a number of cases involving such claims. Notably, the Little Sisters of the Poor argued that it would offend their religious values if they were compelled, under Obamacare, to provide health insurance for their employees that included coverage for birth control.

I am always curious when I read about cases like this. I have to wonder what Smith’s or the Little Sisters’ God is like. A god who would condemn a person not for having a romantic relationship with a person of the same sex, Or for marrying that person, or for officiating at the marriage. But for designing a wedding web site for the couple. Or, to take the Little Sisters, a God who would condemn these well intentioned nuns not because they practiced birth control or encouraged other women to do so, but because they purchased a group health insurance policy which, among dozens of other provisions, happened to include coverage for birth control. Can God really be that vindictive? That petty? Is He so egotistical, so hypersensitive that this website or insurance policy will hurt his feelings?

I am 75 years old and know I won’t live forever. I would like to think that however I continue to exist post-mortem, it will be in an environment that is a bit more tolerant and considerate than the one I presently live in. I just cannot reconcile a hereafter dominated by a crotchety old man who spends his time on vendettas against people who are just trying to live their lives.

Joe Gerken

Buffalo