Reports detailing the mission of the technologically sophisticated Chinese “weather” balloon have concluded that its goal was to map U.S. military sites, particularly areas with Intercontinental Ballistic (nuclear) Missiles (ICBM). Herein, I pose the question as to whether high-altitude balloons may also be weapons of biowarfare. The human bacterial pathogen that causes Tularemia was used in biowarfare in 1500-1200 BC, and was spread widely in the U.S. and Russia for more than 100 years. In World War II, Japan released 9,300 high-altitude jet stream balloon bombs that were directed to the U.S.. At least 35 of these “Fu-Go” bombs landed in Montana. Could microbial pathogens (viruses, bacteria, and fungi) be carried into the U.S., and other countries, that target: (a) humans [e.g., Ebola and smallpox viruses], (b) livestock [e.g., lethal avian (birds/chicken) and porcine (pig) flu viruses, and (c) fungal pathogens of diverse crops [e.g., wheat/cereals), fruits, and tobacco]? Current literature in the sciences validates this proposition. Some may argue that this opinion is that of an alarmist; however, others may accept the probability of this thesis.