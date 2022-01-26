Letter: More New York State funding should go to school libraries

For close to two decades, New York State aid for library books has been stalled at $6.25 per student, a shocking $3 lower per person than aid for prison libraries. In most districts, this aid is the only money available for purchasing print materials. Building budgets no longer provide additional funding. This aid doesn’t even provide for one new book per student per year.

The pandemic lockdown experience has revealed that children are fatigued by hours of sitting in front of a computer screen for daily lessons. They need relief and some of that should be in the form of being able to pick up a book. But not a book that’s 20-plus years old. There is nothing like holding a new book in your hands. Reading is a way to help children develop vocabulary, comprehension and remain on grade level, to balance the effects of online instruction. Kids deserve up-to-date library collections and the increased state aid is an excellent opportunity to provide new resources for them.