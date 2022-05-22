Letter: More need to rely on facts and use common sense

It’s time for this country to reject fake news and come together. We need to use common sense and realize that facts are facts. Anyone that views hateful posts on social media and wants to suddenly turn them into facts is laying the groundwork for many more American disasters. Please don’t fly the American flag and pretend you are more American than your neighbor when you support and believe hateful lies pushed by certain radio stations and cable television channels. Have the courage to accept facts for what they are.

My late father served in the United States Marine Corp for over three and a half years in World War II to help protect our nation. Is it that hard for us to do a simple “fact check” to make sure we are not part of the fake news super spreaders.

Please turn off the cable station that brainwashes their viewers with opinions and distorted facts 24/7. Don’t be a follower that wears a silly hat and believes what a silly narcissistic person says on stage. Don’t be a puppet. I can tell you this, Mexico is not going to build a wall, the election was not stolen and Covid-19 is dangerous and real. Be independent, do some research and make decisions based on facts, even if the facts are hard to take. You owe it to your family and your country.

Paul Ranallo

Amherst