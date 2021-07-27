Letter: More gun control laws won't stop the violence

Last summer, the Buffalo police were called upon to protect City Hall from being burned. People were arrested for not complying with simple orders, police officers were arrested, charged criminally and sued, yet the big cry is to defund them.

Specialized units are always the first to be cut. Officers who go after those running illegal guns are no longer working. Now you have more guns on the street, and fewer cops because retirements are up and it's harder to find qualified replacements. Yet city and county lawmakers think it is because of a lack of jobs and the need for federal money. Have they driven in their districts lately? Nothing but "Help Wanted" signs in almost every building.