Letter: More attention is required on southern border control

The Sept. 17 Buffalo News editorial “Still waiting” regarding the incompetent and oppressive Homeland Security handling of the U.S.-Canadian border was an accurate assessment. I agree that the U.S. handling of the issue has been not only a major needless pain to individuals on both sides of the border, but also to economic interests.

However, what I find “interesting” is The News not mentioning the screw ups of the polar opposite handling of the U.S.-Mexican border. While vaccinated U.S. or Canadian citizens have difficulty crossing the border up north, down south, migrants are flooding across the border with virtually zero border enforcement by Homeland Security. As a result, there will be in 2021 approximately two to three million (over 200,000 per month) migrants crossing the border. There are multiple problems with this.

Start with, many of these migrants are Covid-19 positive (various reports show that of those tested, 20-25% are positive). A larger percentage are not vaccinated. Yet up north, the Covid-19 border controls are ridiculously oppressive. Neither way is a competent or “clever” way to deal with a pandemic.