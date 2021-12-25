Letter: Morally corrupt politicians threaten our democracy

Our democracy is being threatened by the morally corrupt election tactics of the Democratic and Republican political parties.

A continuing tactic by both political parties is gerrymandering of election districts.

In 1980 both political parties agreed to win votes by cutting federal government taxes while increasing federal government spending. This tactic is funded by increasing federal government debt.

When interpreting the First Amendment to our Constitution our Supreme Court has ruled that the section titled “protected speech” protects the right of our politicians to avoid telling the truth. During election campaigns politicians can win votes using slander and fictional claims about their opponent’s agenda. Use of this tactic has increased since 1980 and is depicted in political attack ads that are becoming more degrading each election.

A new Republican Party tactic began in December of 2020. This tactic promoted the fiction that the presidential election was rigged.