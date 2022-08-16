Letter: Moody Blues concert ended in the actual blues

I went to the Moody Blues tribute concert last Friday night at the Riviera in North Tonawanda. Excellent show. The band announced that they were being forced to take an intermission. Understandable because of concessions. When they came back, they told us that they had to cut the show short and would have to skip some songs. This caused the audience to boo. Not a good thing at a concert.

The show ended at 10:15 p.m. Remember this is a Friday night in the middle of summer. We had just spent over $250 for dinner and the show, and the show had to be over by 10:15 p.m.? No one told us when we bought the tickets. Who made this stupid decision?

The city wants to be big time, yet they roll up the sidewalks at 10:15 p.m. like the small time town they are with dinosaurs running the government. A lot of positive changes with revival of downtown. But to me they are still just a dot on a map. At home before 11 p.m.

Michael Preziuso

Tonawanda