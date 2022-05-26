Letter: Month of June spotlights men’s health, screening

June is Men’s Health Month. Men, did you know that you can prevent colorectal cancer? Colorectal cancer screening can find growths (polyps) that can be removed before they turn into cancer. Screening can also find cancer early when treatment may work best.

Men are less likely to get screened for colorectal cancer. New York State data show that about 69% of men ages 50 to 75 are up to date with screening, while 74% of women ages 50 to 75 are up to date. Men get colorectal cancer more often than women. They are also more likely to be diagnosed at a later stage of the disease and more likely to die from colorectal cancer. The Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Erie County hopes men will use this information to take a positive step towards preventing colorectal cancer.

The CSP encourages men to call their health care provider and ask about colorectal cancer screening. Last year the national recommendation for screening for people at average risk for colorectal cancer was changed to start at age 45 instead of starting at age 50. People younger than age 45 should talk to their health care provider about their risk for colorectal cancer and when to start screening.

For men ages 45 and older without insurance, the CSP may be able to help. The CSP provides free colorectal cancer screening to people ages 45 and older living in Erie County who qualify. Please contact the CSP at 716-858-7376 or learn more at cspwny.org.

Suzanne Canfield

Senior Outreach Aides

Cancer Services Program of Erie County