The “Buffalo News” front-page headline on Saturday Feb. 4, makes me and others wonder whether anybody on the current editorial staff has ever taken a course in Journalism-101. I quote: “Investigation of monsignor’s murder comes to an abrupt end, but why?” Competent editors and publishers such as the late Murray Light and Stan Lipsey must be turning in their graves. The “News” is ostensibly a daily newspaper, which by definition has the task of making the latest major news, either local or national, its front-page lead story every day of the week. Instead, we readers were given a giant front-page pathetic effort at sensationalism pertaining to a 60-year-old cold-case unsolved-murder file. It’s a story that rightfully belongs in the paper’s features section. It appears that Western New York no longer has anything that qualifies as a real daily newspaper. Our metropolitan area deserves better.