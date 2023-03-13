As a fellow victim, I have followed the recent series about Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor’s murder with interest. Fellow victim, because one of my therapists and some readings refer to sexual molestation and rape as “murder of the soul.” We effectively had our lives ended, but have to physically remain alive.

The article makes it pretty clear that any definite prosecution in the O’Connor case will not be forthcoming. But, the diocese, rather Bishop Michael Fisher, can do something. He says they are transparent, while in the same day’s paper, Denis Riley says he has not received an answer to his inquires. So Bishop, answer the question from Mr. Riley about what is in your files regarding his situation.

It may be that the answer is the same as I got about my molester, that there was no other complaint about him in the file. Probably due to the fact that they had the local parish priest scared my parents into disclosing nothing.

In an ironic twist, Denis was my boss at the bank we both worked at in the 1980s. Bishop Fisher (in your words), we’ll judge you by your actions. Give Denis the answer to his question(s), even if it may be there is nothing in the file!

Jack Maloney

West Seneca