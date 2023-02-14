Kudos to the amazing team of Buffalo News reporters Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel for the outstanding 18-part series, “Who Killed the Monsignor?” As the story unfolded we readers could not wait for the next installment. This was investigative journalism that is unavailable elsewhere.

So many questions still remain from that long ago tragedy and while we may never know the answers, these talented reporters did their best to uncover the truth. What a great job both in the investigation and the writing. Thanks, guys!