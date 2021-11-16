Letter: Money triumphs in plan to develop Outer Harbor tract

When Buffalo’s Outer Harbor was converted from a repository of discarded trash and manufacturing waste to open space for public use, efforts turned to determining a future use for this large and valuable lakefront site. Several opportunities for public input on that future were held with invitations extended. Elaborate pictures and charts provided information, and Post-It Notes were used for pubic comments.

The conclusion of every event was that the public wants open public recreation space and no commercial or residential development on the Outer Harbor. During the elapsed months and years, nature has crept back, establishing the beginnings of a preserve where bike riders and walkers can enjoy the lakefront and the return of native plants and animals.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. has stayed under the radar, periodically testing development ideas. So far, the public has risen with enough pushback to discourage them. With the groundbreaking for their amphitheater accompanied by parking for 5,000 cars, ECHDC has apparently decided that the public sentiment is irrelevant.

The fix is in. Brace yourselves for the condos. The walking, bike riding, and nature-loving public has been ignored. Does anyone care? Money triumphs again.

Janet Goodsell

Grand Island