Letter: Money makes the crime less criminal for some

So another politician has gotten a clean record, Chris Collins, insider trading, no problem his political clout helped. He can now do anything he wants, even run for office again.

If he was a regular guy (we all know he’s not) he would have been tried and in jail for well over a year by now. But he was able to worm his way out of it and hold off going to jail. He even tried the I am old card, “I should not go to jail.”

Well I guess he is with the best of the crooked group, “President Trump.” I bet he already has a job lined up to lie and cheat the justice system for the next time, and yes there will be a next time.

I wish every other criminal (and what he did was a crime) who tries this has enough money. Oh right that’s the key word, enough money. “Justice is Blind” but not without money.

Valerie Brillhart

Lackawanna