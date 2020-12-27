Letter: Money is properly directed when donating to charity

In response to the Dec. 18 letter writer’s comments, “Bailout money should go to those truly in need,” I totally agree with his sentiments. But don’t expect the government to disperse stimulus funds only “to those truly in need.”

In their defense, it is a difficult job to determine who is “in need.” I believe the government should be looking to aid the much lower income status people. Although, just because someone earns $149,000, does not mean they are not in need. If one or more members of a household family has been afflicted by a serious/orphan disease/terminal illness, their insurance may not cover them. Medical costs can be beyond their means.

My suggestion is to be the change you want to see. When receiving the future stimulus check, contribute that money to one or more of your favorite local charities, making sure that the charity has filed for 501(c)(3) tax exemption status. Verify that the majority of the donations are going directly for the benefit of the individuals/families and not for administrative profit.

Deborah Dickinson-Deacon

Amherst