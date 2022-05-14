Letter: Money for Kensington could be better spent

The government is planning to spend $1 billion to cover a three-quarter-mile section of the Kensington Expressway to “correct past injustices for communities of color.”

Yes, it was wrong to divide this neighborhood. But is it a worthwhile use of $1 billion to resolve guilty feelings for what was done in the past?

Who and how many people are going to benefit from this? And exactly what is expected to happen when the project is done, not to mention ongoing maintenance costs?

Think about what $1 billion could accomplish for so many in this area dealing with daily issues they struggle with. How about more programs for youth, starting at a young age, to steer them toward a future of success? Removal of lead pipes, better health care options, more transportation options for those without cars, improvements to housing (new siding, insulation, windows), more of the Bailey Green Initiative, more job opportunities, healthier food options.

Investments like these would affect so many more and have a much bigger impact to correct past injustices. Spending $1 billion on this project, rather than other programs, is another great injustice inflicted on those it is meant to help.

Rosanne Steinmetz

Orchard Park