Letter: Money for Kensington could be better spent

Recently I read an article in The Buffalo News, quoting the governor, where she had announced $1 billion in federal and state funds to address the neighborhood divide, in the City of Buffalo which the construction of the Kensington Expressway caused. It seems the governor plans to cover-over a portion of the expressway to reunite these neighborhoods and build park(s) over the roadway. A good and compassionate gesture, but I suspect many if not most of the current residents there now did not live in these neighborhoods when the roadway was constructed. Thus, probably do not have strong sentiments about their neighbors across the parkway.

I believe this proposed project to be a ridiculous waste of taxpayers’ dollars, very few taxpayers will benefit from this project. New York State should pursue projects beneficial to the broadest base of taxpayers in all of Western New York, and impacting the economic viability and prosperity of this region.

The governor is pressing “green energy,” a decking project of this nature would have far less environmental impact than expanding the light rail system. I suggest New York State take the $1 billion in federal and state funds and commit to a project that extends the light rail system: a) to the North to the University at Buffalo North campus and onto Niagara Falls; b) to the south out to the Southtowns and include the proposed new Bills stadium; and c) to the east out to the airport. The proposed Kensington Expressway “decking coverage project” does not have a positive economic impact on the region for the expenditure.

Don Burdick

Dunkirk