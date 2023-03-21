In a recent edition, it was pointed out that Buffalo has 7,700 vacant lots. New York State is going to provide $1 billion to redo the 33 expressway and turn it into a park-like setting for East Side residents to enjoy and recapture the feeling of community once again.

While a noble plan and gesture, using the billion dollars to build at least 5,000 new homes, priced at 200,000 each, could solve a real problem for many residents who could move into fresh and environmentally efficient homes, paid for with our same state-provided taxes.

Why not use common sense, and have our East Side residents choose which choice they would like?

In addition, think of the employment opportunities that would be provided for the residents in the construction of these homes, and the opportunity it would provide for existing supportive businesses.

Let’s let our residents’ voices be heard regarding these choices.

Richard McClure

Elma