Letter: Money for East Side covers style, not substance

I am saddened by Governor Hochul's announcement regarding the allocated funds for the East Side of Buffalo.

Announced on the six month anniversary of the terrorist shooting at TOPS, millions of dollars towards renovation of the train terminal on Memorial Dr. have been set aside.

There are also more funds for the study of reconnecting neighborhoods in the Humboldt park area, investments that will indeed boost the appearance of renewal on the East Side but have nothing to do with what people in this neglected community need. Ten thousand dollar grants for home repairs have been promised, which may cover a few new roofs. What about lead pipes? Apartments with no hot water? Faulty wiring?

What about the dozens of landlords who own properties with major rat infestation, old drafty or boarded-up windows and chipped paint? Why are they allowed to keep properties affecting the health and safety of those who dwell in them? If there is anything Mayor Brown has been guilty of, it's ignoring the plight of the East Side during his tenure as mayor.

Wake up politicians! It's about community. What does the community need? What do they want? Instead we are looking at what politicians and developers want. Sparkling projects like the train terminal do not help the people living in the Broadway Fillmore area. Small businesses do. Affordable new houses do. Adequate attention to crime prevention and improving police response time helps people feel listened to. Playgrounds, day cares, families, education and after school programs are needed

Is there any guarantee from developers that people in the neighborhood will be given jobs? Is there a stipulation that rents and prices for homes be affordable? I am saddened by the evidence of how past mistakes in planning have only worsened the plight of the people in the community. Listening takes time. It takes an openness to new ideas, evidence-based practice and specific measures that lead to researched-based outcomes. For the sake of our communities, come on in and listen.

Patricia Meyer Lee

Buffalo