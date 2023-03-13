I lived in the Fruit Belt and used the Humboldt Park ice skating rink.

Humboldt Park was cut in half by the expressway and very few people who lived there are still present. The people who live there now, know the expressway exits. By wasting $1 billion to cover the expressway is beneficial to only a few people.

Instead of wasting one billion to cover the Kensington, the money could be spent for projects for all of Buffalo residents.

1. Expand the Buffalo Zoo into Delaware Park and relocate the golf course;

2. Expand the Buffalo Museum of Science;

3. Give meals to all school children;

4 Relocated the sewage plant overflow pipes to the Niagara River, so the beach could be sewage free;

5. Hire more teachers, and give them a 29% pay raise, instead of the politicians.

Richard Tschampel

Orchard Park