Letter: Money alone cannot resolve church sex abuse scandal

Regarding Bishop Michael W. Fisher and the Catholic sex scandal, there’s yet another letter with its own definition of remorse and compensation. Are the writers related to the out-of-state lawyers who will get one-third of their remorse? Why always money? In truth, there’s not enough money in all Christendom. Wiping out parishes and charities and institutions is as counterproductive as going through the courts. The bishop is at least trying to achieve a just closure to an irreconcilable situation that money simply can’t compensate. Comparable to slavery and the Holocaust, in a way. Needs change of heart, not more money.