 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mondale’s passing reminds us how much work is left undone
0 comments

Letter: Mondale’s passing reminds us how much work is left undone

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Walter Mondale has passed away. In reading his obituary I was struck by the causes he championed that are still with us due to lack of resolution. Mondale stated he preferred the label progressive to liberal “but my whole life, I worked on the idea that government can be an instrument for social progress. We need that progress. Fairness requires it.”

Throughout his years in government service Mondale supported civil rights, school aid, expansion of health and childcare, consumer protection, affirmative action, more help for the unemployed and advocacy on behalf of the poor, minorities and women.

Mondale officially left public office in 1981 although he ran for president in 1984 losing to Ronald Reagan.

Today’s progressive congressional members are often admonished for lack of patience. 40 years have passed since Mondale promoted the above causes, and not one has come to fruition. Just imagine where we might be if, for example, minorities received the same justice as whites, women received the same pay as men, families didn’t spend an inordinate amount of their income for health and child care. The minimum wage has not come anywhere near keeping up with inflation, the average worker has a poorer standard of living than in the 70s while the wealthiest have grown exponentially richer.

The saddest part of this scenario is that many of these programs could have been implemented without detriment to anyone if the tax code was revised and the wealthiest members of our society paid a fair share of government taxes.

Perhaps Covid-19 has been a wake-up call. Putting our lives on hold may show people the value of lost time. It’s one thing to be too impatient but 40 years with so little progress is a long time.

Helen Shoff

West Seneca

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News