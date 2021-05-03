Letter: Mondale’s passing reminds us how much work is left undone

Walter Mondale has passed away. In reading his obituary I was struck by the causes he championed that are still with us due to lack of resolution. Mondale stated he preferred the label progressive to liberal “but my whole life, I worked on the idea that government can be an instrument for social progress. We need that progress. Fairness requires it.”

Throughout his years in government service Mondale supported civil rights, school aid, expansion of health and childcare, consumer protection, affirmative action, more help for the unemployed and advocacy on behalf of the poor, minorities and women.

Mondale officially left public office in 1981 although he ran for president in 1984 losing to Ronald Reagan.

Today’s progressive congressional members are often admonished for lack of patience. 40 years have passed since Mondale promoted the above causes, and not one has come to fruition. Just imagine where we might be if, for example, minorities received the same justice as whites, women received the same pay as men, families didn’t spend an inordinate amount of their income for health and child care. The minimum wage has not come anywhere near keeping up with inflation, the average worker has a poorer standard of living than in the 70s while the wealthiest have grown exponentially richer.