Anyone who is interested in the honest, free exchange of ideas needs to be very concerned about the recent Buffalo News editorial regarding book “removal” from libraries.

Apparently these self-appointed guardians of intellectual purity called “Moms for Liberty’’ have taken it upon themselves to decide for all of us what is appropriate to read in our libraries.

Librarians are professionals trained to curate collections that explore all areas of ideas and not one particular point of view. Their job is to expand our knowledge base, not limit it.

No one would argue that parents have the right to censor what their children read. However, they don’t have the right to make those decisions for the rest of us.

Banning books (ideas) we might disagree with is a very dangerous path to embark on. These actions have little to do with protecting children and everything to do with fostering a political agenda. Right-wing extremist groups are using every avenue to subvert ideas that run contrary to their limited world view. History has taught us that book banning is one step further down a road that we never want to take. The results of banning ideas are disastrous for the future of our schoolchildren and even more so for our nation.

Perhaps these unappointed arbiters of appropriate library content need to read “1984” by George Orwell, unless that work is on their list of forbidden books.

Gary Rog

Hamburg