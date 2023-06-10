Tesla has plans to expand 570 parking spaces at 1339 South Park Avenue. This came up at a Buffalo City Hall Planning Board Meeting on June 5. It is still receiving public comments and it is not a good idea. It represents a waste of space because it is an egregiously inefficient use of land. While buildings provide economic value in their taxes, this project is set to give the city no revenue and acts as another subsidy for cars.

From an environmental standpoint, it doesn’t make sense either. It’s not just cars themselves that cause pollution, but also the construction of the asphalt itself. This parking lot is an impermeable surface which is risky for floods or environmental disasters. Drivers are undercharged for the externalities of driving. If there is more parking, it should be monetized and the money should be routed to public transportation that is lacking in much of the city. This was a strategy adopted by Nottingham, UK and Mexico City. The bus shelters need more upgrades for inclement weather. The #16 (South Park) and #14 (Abbott) are the sources of public transit, but they are near the Triangle, which has the 14, 16, 19, and 23.