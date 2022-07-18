Letter: Modernize traffic signs as a gas-saving measure

I was so glad to see yellow flashing lights are being installed around Erie County. With gas prices what they are, this has been a long time in coming and some relief to drivers. Let’s also consider other potential gas savers. Roundabouts have been shown to reduce accidents and keep the flow of traffic moving. Build more of these.

Often I see signs that read “No turn on red.” Those kinds of signs with timeframes attached are better for consumers. Why should we wait at red lights when there is no traffic in sight? Late evening and early morning drivers would welcome the chance to get to their destination sooner.

I am not a traffic engineer, but it seems that traffic lights with sensors or timers could be another way to keep us on the move and waste less gas. If we can put a man on the moon, surely someone could develop one. Oh wait. I’ve read there are some in Europe.

Let’s get more up-to-date with traffic flow and gas wasters.

While you’re at it, what about the Thruway access for Clarence that was promised years ago? It takes us 20 minutes to get to an on ramp. More wasted gas.

Sandy Witman

Clarence