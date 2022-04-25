Letter: Modern problems often need modern solutions

A recent writer asks readers to look to the history of the Constitution’s framers intent when evaluating the second amendment. The framers intent regarding the second amendment, the “right to bear arms” amendment, is clearly and unequivocally detailed in Federalist Paper 29.

However, before delving into the amendment itself, lets take a quick look at the framers and the Constitution themselves. The framers were 18th century men who were a product of, and reflected, the opinions, fundamental beliefs and conventions of the time. They were uniformly white men, landowners and rich. Many held slaves. By today’s standards they were flawed men. As a result they produced a flawed document. The framers sought to codify in the document the enlightenment theory of the natural rights of man. It would have never have occurred to the framers to include in the document any mention of rights for women. The constitution made the 3/5 compromise the supreme law of the land. Unbelievably to us today, that compromise was hailed as a brilliant, progressive solution to a tricky political issue. Do we really believe men like these can, from their 18 century point of view, offer any meaning advice on solving today’s problems?

Federalist 29 makes clear that the framers placed far more importance on the first sentence of the amendment as opposed to the second. The amendment was adopted to ensure that the new government had armed citizens to protect it. It was not borne of revolutionary concern over protection of individuals against the tyranny of the state. Nor was it, as it has been perverted to by right wingers, adopted as an right to allow individuals to arise against an oppressive government. In fact it was just the opposite. By adopting the amendment the government wanted to ensure that it had armed citizens that it could use as its instrument to put down “invasion or insurrection.”

The framers cant help us. We need open, civil respectful discussion as a society to determine, what, if any, control over guns we want to assert.

One final point. The writer was positive that the framers did not intend the amendment for the benefit of hunters. Is he sure they intended it for owners of Uzis, M-16s, AK-47s and other automatic weapons?

Tom Conway

Tonawanda