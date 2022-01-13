Letter: Mobile sports betting is here. Are we ready?

I applaud The Buffalo News for recognizing both the positives and potential negatives of mobile sports betting.
Many New Yorkers were excited to hear that they could place a sports wager on their mobile device as early as Saturday, Jan. 8. But for a number of others, the availability of mobile sports betting could lead to a gambling problem.
When gambling opportunities expand, the increased availability leads to increased problems. Having access 24 hours a day with endless wagering possibilities makes an already-troubling issue worse. The combination of sports wagering and technology attracts a new, younger demographic of bettors and leaves young people more susceptible to developing a problem.
Mobile sports betting has been legal in Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 2017 and 2018, respectively. Pennsylvania has seen a 285% increase in calls to their helpline. In New Jersey, about 50% of those in treatment for a gambling problem have a problem with sports betting. If New York sees a similar trend, which we expect to, we need additional funding beyond the 0.05% currently provided for problem gambling services and a more comprehensive counter-marketing, prevention, treatment and recovery plan to ensure anyone negatively impacted by gambling can get the help they need.
If you or someone you know is wagering more than they can afford, preoccupied by sports and gambling, neglecting responsibilities, or feeling stressed and anxious, the Western Problem Gambling Resource Center is here to help. Call (716) 833-4274 or visit NYProblemGamblingHELP.org for local, confidential support. You don’t have to struggle alone.