Letter: Mobile sports betting is here. Are we ready?

I applaud The Buffalo News for recognizing both the positives and potential negatives of mobile sports betting.

Many New Yorkers were excited to hear that they could place a sports wager on their mobile device as early as Saturday, Jan. 8. But for a number of others, the availability of mobile sports betting could lead to a gambling problem.

When gambling opportunities expand, the increased availability leads to increased problems. Having access 24 hours a day with endless wagering possibilities makes an already-troubling issue worse. The combination of sports wagering and technology attracts a new, younger demographic of bettors and leaves young people more susceptible to developing a problem.

Mobile sports betting has been legal in Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 2017 and 2018, respectively. Pennsylvania has seen a 285% increase in calls to their helpline. In New Jersey, about 50% of those in treatment for a gambling problem have a problem with sports betting. If New York sees a similar trend, which we expect to, we need additional funding beyond the 0.05% currently provided for problem gambling services and a more comprehensive counter-marketing, prevention, treatment and recovery plan to ensure anyone negatively impacted by gambling can get the help they need.