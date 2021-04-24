Letter: Mobile sports betting could worsen problems

This April, New York passed the legalization of mobile sports betting. Although leaders believe this will have a positive economic impact for New York State, potentially closing the budget deficit over time, increasing the availability and accessibility of gambling options may cause problems for those at risk.

The Western Problem Gambling Resource Center maintains a neutral stance on gambling; however, we want the community to know there is a local, confidential resource available if you or someone you know is struggling to control their gambling.

Problem gambling is simply anytime someone’s gambling causes problems in their life. These could be financial or relationship problems, issues at work or school, some people have even resorted to criminal activity to support their gambling problem. Let’s look at a few problem gambling facts:

• Each person struggling with problem gambling affects six to 10 of those closest to them.

• A study found that nine out of 10 people affected by someone else’s gambling problems felt emotional distress.

• One in five persons struggling with a gambling problem have attempted and/or died by suicide.