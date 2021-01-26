Letter: Mob that stormed Capitol proves to be most disloyal

This is in response to the article about the local couple that took part in the terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

I am a Vietnam veteran, my father and uncles fought in World War II. I have friends that were left with lifelong scars from the war and many that are gone or didn’t make it back.

We risked our lives for the United States and to see everything it stands for defiled and desecrated by this mob is beyond reproach. If I could have somehow teleported myself to the Capitol Building I know I would have hurt someone, be it the guy with the horns, the guy with his feet on the desk or the guy with the Confederate flag.

My heart went out to the officer running up the stairs with the mob behind him, I was asking myself why he isn’t shooting because I know I would be. I don’t ever want to hear anyone call these people patriots and I will leave it at that. Say a prayer for the courageous officer that died from injuries during the attack.

Edward Rzadkiewicz

Tonawanda