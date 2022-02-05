Letter: Mixed messages on masks cause more confusion

Please stop with the mixed messages on mask mandates in New York State. First, a New York State Supreme Court judge ruled Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Health did not have the authority to enact a mask mandate without approval from the Legislature. Now, we found out that after two days of court hearings, a judge ruled the mandate will stay in place.

This is crazy. It’s time to reconsider the approach requiring masks in Erie County. We are tired of mandates and the constantly mixed messages from local, state and federal “leaders.” Science would dictate a standard approach to protecting yourself, not the widely differing approaches by politicians across the country.

The cloth masks that are worn by the majority of people are merely face decorations. They provide minimal, if any, protection. (Check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site). They do help keep your face warm given the extremely cold weather we’ve been experiencing, but that’s about it.

I am vaccinated and boosted and this is how my husband and I protect ourselves.

It’s time to end the mandate for wearing masks. Leave it up to the individual to decide for him/herself whether to wear one.