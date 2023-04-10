An article from the New York Times entitled "Covid Politics Leave a Florida Hospital Shaken" recently appeared in the Buffalo News. The article discussed the "health freedom" movement that continues to berate Sarasota Memorial Hospital for following CDC and NIH Covid-19 guidelines (which did not recommend Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine during the pandemic). While SMH did utilize the medications with a physician's order and a signed waiver, the fury continues on social media and at board meetings, with mistruths and harassment of the staff.

I shook my head at the hypocrisy of the SMH board member, Victor Rohe, who stated: "We feel that a person's health decisions should be made by that person in consultation with their physician. We don't feel that it should be made one-size-fits-all, made in Washington, or by some insurance company."

I wish Rohe and the Florida government would embrace the same notion he has for Covid-19 management and apply it to women's health and the ability to access care recommended by their physicians. But once again, the cherry picking (and I'm not referring to the statistics indicating SMH had fewer Covid-19 deaths and shorter admission rates in a report the hospital provided, which Rohe rebuffed) ensues.

As a part time Florida resident, I've spoken to nurses and NPs at SMH. They are short staffed, overworked, and despite the continuous building of new SMH branches, patients are backed up in the ER awaiting beds. My husband was treated there recently and was asked, if he needed to be admitted, would he be willing to be transferred to another hospital. Seems to me, the board member's focus and energy could be better utilized.

As the article stated, Gov. DeSantis (who will very likely be a candidate for president) continues to berate healthcare professionals, and his "medical freedom" policies, once again, only pertain to those that he agrees with. By all means, let us reject the motto (as one of the DeSantis banners lauds): "Make America Florida."

Maureen Donovan

Orchard Park